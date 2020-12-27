Jeffrey J. Movick
Mason City - Jeffrey J. Movick died Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, IA.
A Celebration of his Life will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA with Rev. Mark Doebel officiating. Inurment will take place in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral at the chapel.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
