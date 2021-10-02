 Skip to main content
Jeffrey G. "Jeff" Moore

Jeffrey G. "Jeff" Moore

KENSETT-Jeffrey G. "Jeff" Moore, 62, of Kensett died Friday, September 17, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete with Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

