Mason City - Jeffrey E. Cumming, 66, of Mason City, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the IOOF Home in Mason City, under the care of MercyOne North Iowa – Hospice following a courageous battle with melanoma.

Following the recommendations set forth by the CDC, as well as careful consideration for the family and friends of Jeff, his family will hold a private memorial service for immediate family only. A gathering of friends and extended family will be held at a future date.