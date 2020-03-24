Jeffrey E. Cumming
Mason City - Jeffrey E. Cumming, 66, of Mason City, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the IOOF Home in Mason City, under the care of MercyOne North Iowa – Hospice following a courageous battle with melanoma.

Following the recommendations set forth by the CDC, as well as careful consideration for the family and friends of Jeff, his family will hold a private memorial service for immediate family only. A gathering of friends and extended family will be held at a future date.

Should friends desire, condolences may be sent to Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel to be forwarded to Jeff's family.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372.

