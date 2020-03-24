Jeffrey E. Cumming
Mason City - Jeffrey E. Cumming, 66, of Mason City, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the IOOF Home in Mason City, under the care of MercyOne North Iowa – Hospice following a courageous battle with melanoma.
Following the recommendations set forth by the CDC, as well as careful consideration for the family and friends of Jeff, his family will hold a private memorial service for immediate family only. A gathering of friends and extended family will be held at a future date.
Should friends desire, condolences may be sent to Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel to be forwarded to Jeff's family.
