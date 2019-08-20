{{featured_button_text}}

Jeffrey D. Burt

GOODELL, IOWA - Jeffrey D. Burt, 68, of Goodell, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Southfield Wellness Community in Webster City.

Funeral services for Jeffrey Burt will be held at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond, with Pastor Mark Peterson officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments