Jeffrey D. Burt
GOODELL, IOWA - Jeffrey D. Burt, 68, of Goodell, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Southfield Wellness Community in Webster City.
Funeral services for Jeffrey Burt will be held at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond, with Pastor Mark Peterson officiating.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248
