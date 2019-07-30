{{featured_button_text}}

Jeffrey Alan Stephenson

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Jeffrey Alan Stephenson, 50, of Mason City, Iowa, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 25, 2019. An open house celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, beginning at 4:00 pm, at the VFW, 1603 S. Monroe Avenue, Mason City, Iowa. Memorials may be sent to 1024 Crestmore Way, Mason City, IA 50401.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Jeffrey Alan Stephenson
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments