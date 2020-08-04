Jeffery Alan Gentz of Forest City, age 57, passed away on Sunday, March 22nd at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. He was the son of Richard and Sharon Gentz of Northwood.
A celebration of his life will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 9th, 2020 at City Park, Central Avenue, Northwood, IA. The service will be led by Rev. Randy Baldwin, and a time of sharing will be held to honor Jeffery. Casual clothing and masks are encouraged.
Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave South, Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543. ColonialChapels.com.
