Jeanne Hugh

CLEAR LAKE -- Jeanne L. Hugh, 94, of Clear Lake, died Friday, October 4, 2019, at Rockwell Community Nursing Home in Rockwell.

Arrangements are pending at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

