Jeanne C. Cink
Britt, Iowa - Jeanne C. Cink, 72, of Britt passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at her home in Britt.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Jeanne Cink will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street South East in Britt with Father Paul Lippstock officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Algona.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM with a Rosary and Scriptural Wake service beginning at 7:00 PM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Britt. Visitation will continue one hour prior to Mass at the church on Saturday.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, IA 50423, 641-843-3839.
