Jeanette W. (Prideaux) Den Hartog
Jeanette W. (Prideaux) Den Hartog

Jeanette W. (Prideaux) Den Hartog

Jeanette W. (Prideaux) Den Hartog, 90, of Oskaloosa and formerly of Clarion, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Mahaska Health in Oskaloosa.

Memorial services for Jeanette Den Hartog will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church, 201 3rd Avenue North East in Clarion, with Pastor Mike Gudka officiating. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation for Jeanette Den Hartog will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday, August 15, 2020.

Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525. 515-532-2233. www.ewingfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeanette Den Hartog as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

