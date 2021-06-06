 Skip to main content
Jeanette Marie Molter Clay Polly
The Molter family will hold a Celebration of Life for Jeanette Marie Molter Clay Polly on Saturday, June 12th at 2 pm at Elmwood Cemetery. Jeanette is the sculptor of the Fire House Sculpture located on the lawn of the Mason City Fire Department.

