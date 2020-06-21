Jeanette Marie Molter Clay Polly
Jeanette Marie Molter Clay Polly

MASON CITY -- Jeanette Marie Molter Clay Polly, 75, passed away in Santa Maria, Calif., where she resided, on June 11, 2020. She s a native of Mason City. Funeral arrangements are pending and memorial services will be announced at a later date.

