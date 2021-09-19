Jeanette “Kay” Harms
MASON CITY-Jeanette “Kay” Harms, 63, passed of natural causes on Friday, September 17, 2021, in her Hampton, IA, home.
A Funeral Service will be held 2:00pm, Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA. Visitation will be held one hour prior at 1:00pm at the funeral home.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com
