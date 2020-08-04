Jeanette E. (Thompson) Prehm, 90, formerly of Holmes, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at Rotary Ann Senior Living in Eagle Grove, Iowa.
Funeral services for Jeanette Prehm will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Holmes Lutheran Church, 2139 Hancock Avenue in rural Clarion. Burial will follow at Holmes Lutheran Cemetery.
Visitation for Jeanette Prehm will be held from 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM on Thursday at Holmes Lutheran Church.
Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525. 515-532-2233. www.ewingfh.com.
