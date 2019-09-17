Jean Schwartz
BELMOND, IOWA - Jean Schwartz, 94, of Belmond passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Mercy One North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Jean Schwartz will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1207 3rd St Northeast in Belmond.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, September 19, 2019 with a Scriptural Wake service beginning at 4:30 PM, on Thursday at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.