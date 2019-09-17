{{featured_button_text}}

Jean Schwartz

BELMOND, IOWA - Jean Schwartz, 94, of Belmond passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Mercy One North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Jean Schwartz will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1207 3rd St Northeast in Belmond.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, September 19, 2019 with a Scriptural Wake service beginning at 4:30 PM, on Thursday at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments