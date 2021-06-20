Jean Rosemary Dombrowski
MASON CITY-Jean Rosemary Dombrowski, 95, of Mason City, died Wednesday,
January 13, 2021, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N. Adams Ave., Mason City, with Rev. Josh Link officiating. Inurnment will be at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372.
