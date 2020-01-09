Jean Pint Alden
Jean Pint Alden

Jean Pint Alden

Jean Pint Alden, 82, of Grand Meadow, MN died on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Grand Meadow Health Care.

Memorial services for Jean will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Hindt Funeral Home, 104 Grand Avenue East; Grand Meadow, MN with Pastor Larry Iverson officiating. Burial will take place at Grand Meadow Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:30-1 p.m. prior to the service. Tel: 1-507-754-5215 Online condolences may be left at Hindtfuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jean Alden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

