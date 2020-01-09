Jean Pint Alden
Jean Pint Alden, 82, of Grand Meadow, MN died on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Grand Meadow Health Care.
Memorial services for Jean will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Hindt Funeral Home, 104 Grand Avenue East; Grand Meadow, MN with Pastor Larry Iverson officiating. Burial will take place at Grand Meadow Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:30-1 p.m. prior to the service. Tel: 1-507-754-5215 Online condolences may be left at Hindtfuneralhomes.com.
