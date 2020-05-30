× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jean Menke

CLARION, IOWA - Jean Menke, 98, of Clarion passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.

Graveside service for Jean Menke will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Clarion.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John's Catholic Church in Clarion.

Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233, www.ewingfh.com.