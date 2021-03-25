 Skip to main content
Jean M. (Drout) White
Jean M. (Drout) White

Jean M. (Drout) White

DOWS-Jean M. (Drout) White, 98, of Dows passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Memorial services for Jean will be held at a later date.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 119 East Ellsworth , Dows, Iowa 50071, 515-532-2233

