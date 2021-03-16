Jean “Jeannie” Graupmann
MASON CITY-Jean “Jeannie” Graupmann, 57, of Mason City, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at the MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Services will be livestreamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home YouTube page.
A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Inurnment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the family of Jean Graupmann. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, IA 50401, (641)423-0924, majorericksonfuneralhome.com
