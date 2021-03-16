 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jean “Jeannie” Graupmann
0 comments

Jean “Jeannie” Graupmann

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Jean “Jeannie” Graupmann

MASON CITY-Jean “Jeannie” Graupmann, 57, of Mason City, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at the MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Services will be livestreamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home YouTube page.

A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Inurnment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the family of Jean Graupmann. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, IA 50401, (641)423-0924, majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Chemicals found in Arizona drinking water

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News