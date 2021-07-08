Jean Catherine Prickett
MASON CITY-Jean Catherine Prickett, 79, of Mason City passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
A Memorial Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA with Kevin Prickett officiating.
The family will greet friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.
In Lieu of customary remembrances, memorials should be made to Patriots for Pets, 805 N 40th St, Clear Lake, IA 50428.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.