Jean Catherine Prickett

MASON CITY-Jean Catherine Prickett, 79, of Mason City passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

A Memorial Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA with Kevin Prickett officiating.

The family will greet friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.

In Lieu of customary remembrances, memorials should be made to Patriots for Pets, 805 N 40th St, Clear Lake, IA 50428.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.