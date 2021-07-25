 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jean A. (Letts) Smith Payne
0 comments

Jean A. (Letts) Smith Payne

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Jean A. (Letts) Smith Payne

MASON CITY-Jean A. (Letts) Smith Payne of Mason City, Iowa passed away on “Thanksgiving Day”, November 26, 2020 at Oakwood Care Center, Clear Lake, Iowa. She died of complications related to COVID-19. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Wesley United Methodist Church with Pastor Craig Luttrell officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Despite COVID-19 and logistical woes, Tokyo 2020 to be the most inclusive Olympics

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News