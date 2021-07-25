Jean A. (Letts) Smith Payne
MASON CITY-Jean A. (Letts) Smith Payne of Mason City, Iowa passed away on “Thanksgiving Day”, November 26, 2020 at Oakwood Care Center, Clear Lake, Iowa. She died of complications related to COVID-19. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Wesley United Methodist Church with Pastor Craig Luttrell officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
