Jayme Wayne Sedars

MASON CITY-Jayme Wayne Sedars, 44, of Mason City, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Grace Church, 440 N Illinois Ave. Services will be livestreamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Grace Church. Memorials may be directed to the family of Jayme Sedars. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, Iowa 50401; 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com