Jay "Brett" EdenJay "Brett" Eden

MASON CITY-Jay "Brett" Eden, 51, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. A Celebration of Life will be held 1-3 PM Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Parker's Woods Shelter, Mason City. Brett was born on April 22, 1968 to J.James and Judith (Greiman) Eden.

