Jason E. Kingland
Lake Mills - Jason E. Kingland, age 54 died unexpectedly at his home in Lake Mills on Sunday, March 1, 2020.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills. Following which, there will be a celebration of his life and prayer service taking place at 3:00 PM led by Mr. Kermit Singelstad.
Inurnment will take place at a later date.
You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com, 641-592-0221.
