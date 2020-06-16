Janice M. Conlon
Janice M. Conlon

Janice M. Conlon

CLARION, IOWA - Janice M. Conlon, 78, of Clarion passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her home in Clarion.

A private Mass of Christian Burial for Jan Conlon will be held at St. John's Catholic Church in Clarion.

Visitation for Jan Conlon will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, with a Rosary beginning at 4:30 PM and a Scriptural Wake Service beginning at 7:00 PM. Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering.

www.ewingfh.com. Ewing Funeral Home. 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525.

515-532-2233

