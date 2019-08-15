Janice Lou Reason
CLEAR LAKE - Janice Lou Reason, 82, of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 19, 2019, at Clear Lake United Methodist Church, 508 2nd Ave. N., Clear Lake, with Rev. David Peterson officiating. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Family suggests memorial contributions to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice or Access Incorporated of Hampton, where her grandson, Dakota, resides.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
