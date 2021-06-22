Janice L. Long
WESLEY-Janice L. Long, 74, of Wesley, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Algona Manor Care Center in Algona.
Funeral service for Janice Long will be held Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 10:00 AM at the Algona Evangelical Free Church with Pastor Al Foote officiating. Burial will follow at the Corwith City Cemetery.
Visitation for Janice Long will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt and continue one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839
