Janice K. Riker
Janice Kay Riker, 82, of New Haven, died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Faith Lutheran Home in Osage. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Osage Cemetery, Osage.

Champion Funeral Home, Osage, 641-732-3706, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com

