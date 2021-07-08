 Skip to main content
Janice “Jan” Barrett, 79, of Charles City, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.

A celebration of Jan's life will be held at the Charles City VFW from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021. A private family inurnment will take place at Sunnyside Memory Gardens in rural Charles City.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.

