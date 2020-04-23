Janice "Grandma Jan" Duren
OSAGE - Janice “Grandma Jan” Duren, age 80, of Osage, died Wednesday April 22, 2020, at her home in Osage.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold a public celebration of her life at a later date. A private graveside service will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Osage with Father Raymond Burkle officiating.

www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com, Champion Funeral Home, (641)732-3706.

