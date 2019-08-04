{{featured_button_text}}

Mrs. Dickerson, who was born, raised and had been a longtime resident of Mason City, Iowa, passed on May 23, 2019 in California. Her family will host a memorial and reception on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 1pm, at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 814 N. Grant, Manly, IA 50456. Call 303-916-6025 or 720-468-3770 for additional information.

the life of: Janice E. Burrell Dickerson
