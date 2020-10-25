Janice Doane & Melissa “Missy” Doane

THORNTON – Janice Doane, 71, of rural Thornton passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 from injuries sustained in an explosion at her home. Melissa “Missy” Doane, 40, of Thornton passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics from injuries sustained in an explosion that occurred Saturday, October 3, 2020 at her parent's home near Thornton.

A memorial mass for Janice and Melissa will be held 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 305 Elm Street, Rockwell with Rev. John Gossman officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home Facebook page.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M., Tuesday, October 27th at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City with a rosary at 3:15 P.M. followed by a Scriptural wake service at 3:30 P.M.

Masks are required at the visitation and memorial mass. MAJOR ERICKSON FUNERAL HOME. 641-423-0924. www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.