Janice Burger

BRITT -- Janice S. (Newton) Burger, 78 of Fort Dodge and formerly of Britt, died Friday, April 3. Funeral arrangements are pending. Ewing Funeral Home in Britt is assisting the family, www.ewingfh.com

