Janice A. Nelson
CLEAR LAKE-Janice A. Nelson, 93, of Clear Lake, IA died Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 am Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Clear Lake Evangelical Free Church, 1310 Hwy 18 West, Clear Lake.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Central Gardens of North Iowa, the Association for the Preservation of Clear Lake, and the Evangelical Free Church.
Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. (641)357-2193. ColonialChapels.com
