Janice A. Meyer

GARNER–Janice A. Meyer, 85, of Garner died Thursday, October 28, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, November 1, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at Pleasant View Cemetery in Hartley, Iowa.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

