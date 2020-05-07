Janet (Woolworth) Weaverling
Janet (Woolworth) Weaverling

Janet (Woolworth) Weaverling

OSAGE - Janet (Woolworth) Weaverling, 81, of Osage, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in St. Ansgar.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the Osage Cemetery in Osage, with Pastor Paul Brown officiating. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be practiced.

www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com, Champion Funeral Home, (641) 732-3706.

To plant a tree in memory of Janet Weaverling as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

