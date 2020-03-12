Janet (Jan) A. Jorgensen
0 comments

Janet (Jan) A. Jorgensen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Janet (Jan) A. Jorgensen

Osage - Janet A. Jorgensen, age 82, of Osage, formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at her home in Osage.

Janet has requested to be laid to rest at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. Private family graveside services were held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, with Rev. Bryan Odeen of Our Savior's Lutheran in Osage officiating.

Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage is assisting the family.

www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com, Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, 641-732-3706.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News