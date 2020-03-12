Janet (Jan) A. Jorgensen
Osage - Janet A. Jorgensen, age 82, of Osage, formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at her home in Osage.
Janet has requested to be laid to rest at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. Private family graveside services were held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, with Rev. Bryan Odeen of Our Savior's Lutheran in Osage officiating.
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage is assisting the family.
www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com, Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, 641-732-3706.
