Janelle J. Nevermann

MASON CITY - Janelle Joan Nevermann, 84, of Mason City, died on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Health Center. Funeral services will be private. Visitation will be held from 2-4 P.M. on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Interment will be held in the Elmwood St.-Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N Pennsylvania Ave or a charity of your choosing. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.