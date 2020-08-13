You have permission to edit this article.
Janelle J. Nevermann
Janelle J. Nevermann

Janelle J. Nevermann

MASON CITY - Janelle Joan Nevermann, 84, of Mason City, died on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Health Center. Funeral services will be private. Visitation will be held from 2-4 P.M. on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Interment will be held in the Elmwood St.-Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N Pennsylvania Ave or a charity of your choosing. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

