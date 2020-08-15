Janelle J. Nevermann

MASON CITY - Janelle Joan Nevermann, 84, of Mason City, died on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Health Center. Funeral services will be private. The funeral service will be live streamed on Monday, August 17, 2020, at 10:30 A.M. on the Mason City Trinity Luther Church's Facebook and YouTube pages. Visitation will be held from 2-4 P.M. on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Interment will be held in the Elmwood St.-Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N Pennsylvania Ave or a charity of your choosing. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.