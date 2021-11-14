Jane I. Schreur
MASON CITY-Jane I. Schreur, 30, of Mason City, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2021 in Mason City.
Funeral will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE., Mason City, with Rev. Mark Doebel officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date.
Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE., Mason City.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Cindy Johnson and a charity will be established at a later date.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE., Mason City.641-423-2372.ColonialChapels.com
