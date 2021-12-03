 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan L. Drabek

  • 0

Jan L. Drabek

BRITT-Jan L. Drabek, 72 of Britt, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

A visitation for Jan Drabek will be held Sunday, December 5, 2021 from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa, 50423, 641-843-3839

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

President Biden Lays Out New COVID Roadmap

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News