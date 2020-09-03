 Skip to main content
Jami (Berg) Schubert
Jami (Berg) Schubert, age 40, of Rowan, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at her home.

Public visitation for Jami will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 3 to 5 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion. Private interment.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East Clarion, Iowa 50525. 515-532-2233.

