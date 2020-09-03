Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Jami (Berg) Schubert, age 40, of Rowan, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at her home.

Public visitation for Jami will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 3 to 5 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion. Private interment.