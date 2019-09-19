{{featured_button_text}}

James William Campbell

James William Campbell, 87, died surrounded by loved ones in his home in Fremont, CA on Thursday September 13, 2019.

Services are pending with Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

