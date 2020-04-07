James William Billings
James William Billings

Nora Springs- James William “Jim” Billings, 88, passed away on the morning of Monday, March 6, 2020, at MercyOne Hospice North Iowa, in Mason City, IA.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time.

Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N Hawkeye Ave, Nora Springs, 641-749-2210. ColonialChapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James Billings as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

