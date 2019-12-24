James Verlyn Jorgensen

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 27, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hampton. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hampton. Burial will take place in the St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Latimer. www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com, 641-456-3232.