James Verlyn Jorgensen, 87, of Hampton, died on December 22, 2019, after battling respiratory ailments for several years.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 27, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hampton. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hampton. Burial will take place in the St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Latimer. www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com, 641-456-3232.
