James Verlyn Jorgensen
James Verlyn Jorgensen

James Verlyn Jorgensen

James Verlyn Jorgensen, 87, of Hampton, died on December 22, 2019, after battling respiratory ailments for several years.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 27, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hampton. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hampton. Burial will take place in the St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Latimer. www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com, 641-456-3232.

