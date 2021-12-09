James Terry

CLARION-James Terry, 70, of Clarion passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, Iowa.

A Mass of Christian Burial for James Terry will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, December 13, 2021 at St. John's Catholic Church, 608 2nd Avenue North East in Clarion, with Reverend Jerry Blake officiating. Burial will be held at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 12, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion. Divine Mercy Chaplet will begin at 3:30 PM with scriptural wake beginning at 4:00 PM.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233