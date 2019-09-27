{{featured_button_text}}

James Michael Andersen

Nora Springs - James Michael Andersen, 65, of Cortez, CO, formerly of Nora Springs, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at The University of Colorado Medical Center, Aurora, CO.

A celebration of life will be held 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 101 North Hawkeye in Nora Springs. Please come and celebrate the life of James "Jimmy" Andersen with family and friends.

Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 North Hawkeye, Nora Springs, IA., 50458. 641-749-2210. Colonialchapels.com

