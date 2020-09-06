 Skip to main content
James M. “Jim” Tanner
James M. “Jim” Tanner, 63, of Mason City passed away Friday, August 28, 2020.

Jim's family will host a Celebration of his Life at a future date.

Condolences may be directed to Jim's family in care of Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

