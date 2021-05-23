James Leroy Morehead
MANLY-James Leroy Morehead, 85, of Manly passed away Friday, May 21, 2021 at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Unit in Mason City with his family at his side.
A funeral service to honor his life will be held 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 E. Spring Street, Manly, IA. He will be laid to rest at the Manly Cemetery.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral at the chapel.
Memorials may be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice or the Manly Specialty Care.
Bride Colonial Chapel. 110 E. Spring St. Manly, IA 50456. (641) 454-2242. ColonialChapels.com
