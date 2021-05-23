 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James Leroy Morehead
0 comments

James Leroy Morehead

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

James Leroy Morehead

MANLY-James Leroy Morehead, 85, of Manly passed away Friday, May 21, 2021 at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Unit in Mason City with his family at his side.

A funeral service to honor his life will be held 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 E. Spring Street, Manly, IA. He will be laid to rest at the Manly Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral at the chapel.

Memorials may be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice or the Manly Specialty Care.

Bride Colonial Chapel. 110 E. Spring St. Manly, IA 50456. (641) 454-2242. ColonialChapels.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon hiring 10,000 new workers in the UK

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News