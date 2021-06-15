 Skip to main content
James “Jimmy” Alton Powell
James "Jimmy" Alton Powell

James “Jimmy” Alton Powell

MASON CITY-James “Jimmy” Alton Powell, 62, of Mason City, died Friday, June 11, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Arrangements are pending at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

